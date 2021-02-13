The Balearic High Court this afternoon (TSJIB) admitted the lawsuit against the restrictions of the hostelry sector, according to the Associació de Restauradors de Mallorca. This lawsuit has been filed by the association and PIMEM.

In a statement, both organizations indicated that they hope that “A precautionary suspension of the measures against restrictions on bars and restaurants will be introduced while the lawsuit is studied” will be ruled.

In addition, they hope that the case will be considered “Urgent” due to the “serious situation of the hostelry sector in the Balearics, especially in Majorca.”