The Balearic health service has entered into an agreement with private clinics as the number of cases of the coronavirus continues to rise in the island.

In the last 24 hours 707 new cases have been registered, a record high, according to the local ministry for health.

The two main health service hospitals in Palma are rapidly running out of beds and specialized care unit and for this reason the agreement was signed this morning allowing patients to be diverted to private clinics and hospitals.

The Balearic government has been forced to introduce yet tougher restrictions from next week as the number of cases continues to rise.