The Government wants to maintain the current hospitality restrictions for at least two more weeks to make sure there hasn’t been a significant rise in coronavirus infections over Easter.

The Committee of Experts will meet on Tuesday to present the proposal which will be debated on Wednesday by the Social Dialogue Board, but in principle the idea is to lift the extra restrictions for Easter and maintain the rest.

Customers won’t be able to eat or drink inside bars and restaurants and terraces will close at 17:00, but the perimeter closure will end next week so travel restrictions will be eased and the Government may relax the restrictions for sports.

There’s no sign of any change to the curfew time which is likely to remain in place from 22.00-06: 00.

The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol wants to avoid what happened last summer, when the season slowed down from mid-August, flights from the United Kingdom were banned and Germany issued mobility restrictions.

The Consell de Mallorca has approved a new system of aid for bars and restaurants which were forced to close due to the pandemic restrictions.

The latest list of beneficiaries of the € 1,500 per month for at least three months has been published in the Official Balearic Gazette. The subsidies are in addition to the € 855 million already announced for companies in the Balearic Islands.