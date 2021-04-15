The Balearics are going on the offensive. The local government announced this morning that they would be launching a massive promotion campaign in Britain and Germany in an effort to attract holiday bookers.

Say goodbye to the uncertainty involving holidays to the Balearics from Britain the local government wants to push ahead with their promotion drive which will remind would-be tourists in Britain and Germany about the joys of the islands.

The Balearic government remains upbeat over the summer season saying that the islands will be one of the most popular destinations in the Mediterranean this summer.

At the moment British travel giant Jet2 has put holidays on hold to June while rival TUI wants to restart on May 17, when international travel from Britain could be allowed.

