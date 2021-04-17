The Balearic Government says it will work on its own regulations within the Plan of Exceptional Prevention Measures to maintain any restrictions it deems necessary once the State of Alarm ends on May 9, if the Central Government doesn’t offer an alternative.

“The Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands, or TSJB will be the one to decide whether or not to ratify our decisions, not the Government, “insists Balearic President, Francina Armengol.

On Thursday the first Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo, warned that the curfew cannot be maintained beyond May 9 without the legal umbrella that grants the State of Alarm and stressed that it won’t be possible to impose home confinement.

But President Armengol is adamant that she needs the power to reinstate restrictions and is relying on the courts to back her.

“We will study the final situation and continue to work rigorously so that the TSJB ratifies the measures we request, as it has done since the beginning of the pandemic,” she said.

Vaccination Program

President Armengol said she hoped that the vaccination program would pave the way to lifting the restrictions, but insists that she must also be able to tighten them if there’s a spike in infections.

Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón said the evolution of the pandemic in the rest of the country was slow but continuous and urged the Central Government not to relax the restrictions.

Calzón congratulated the Balearic Islands on having the second lowest cumulative incidence rate in the country after the Valencian Community and praised the action taken in the Islands during the pandemic.

“The commitment to community health and primary care in the Balearic Islands has been key in managing the pandemic,” said Calzón. “It has also contributed to the Community’s good epidemiological indicators.”