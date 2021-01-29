Distributors have stopped buying supplies for tourism companies in the Balearic Islands “to avoid getting into debt once again and jeopardizing the viability of companies in our Sector,” said Association of Food & Beverage Distributors President, Bartomeu Servera.

“More than 100 companies in this Sector have had no tourist income for more than a year and we can’t see a clear horizon because of all the uncertainties over the vaccination plan, which makes us think, much to our regret, that we won’t have a tourist season in 2021, ”He adds.

“All activity is paralysed and everything that is happening at the economic and socio-labor level in the Islands is terrible, ”Says Servera. “Without vaccines we are heading straight for economic disaster and the closure of companies and if the situation doesn’t change we will experience unprecedented economic chaos in the Balearic Islands.”

Analysts have already written off the Easter holidays this year and increasing uncertainty over the summer season is making distributors very nervous. The Association of Food & Beverage Distributors has told the Government it’s extremely concerned about the economic situation of a key Sector in the Islands.

It’s also warned that truck drivers are threatening to park in front of the Consolat de la Mar en-masse if they don’t receive economic compensation soon.