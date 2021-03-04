Enaire has announced that Spanish airports fees for routes between the Peninsula and the Balearics are being reduced by an extra 11% in order to maximize traffic to the Islands as soon as health conditions improve.

“We intend to contribute to the recovery of air traffic in the face of the worst crisis in history, by reducing costs for airlines and helping to lower ticket prices for customers, “said Enaire.

These reductions are in addition to the cuts already announced in 2018, 2019 and 2020, taking the total discount to 36.7%.

The route fee, for using the facilities and air navigation services en route, accounts for more than 95% of Enaire’s fare revenue, making it the airport operator’s main source of income. There’s also an aerodrome approach fee, which amounts to less than 5% of fare revenue.

“The situation at the moment is very worrying because there is zero demand and the coronavirus restrictions are still in place, ”Said a Spanish Airlines Spokesperson. “On top of that there’s air traffic regulations with the main European emitting markets, which creates a very complex situation in a year marked by steep falls in demand and revenue and more than 80% of the fleet grounded. Enaire’s decision is welcome, but it should have been more aggressive, because the future of aeronautical companies is at stake. “

Last week the AENA Chairman, Maurici Lucena announced that the strategy for 2021 is to increase air traffic and boost the entire Tourism and Service Industry in all Spanish holiday destinations.

The United Kingdom and Germany are expected to reactivate international travel in May and foreign airlines operating with the Balearics are taking all preventive measures necessary to cope with the changes in the Airline Sector for the summer holidays.

The Airline Sector is confident that everything will be up and running by June when the main European emitting markets are operational.

“There are many unknowns and uncertainties, mainly because vaccination plans are very slow and that will have a negative impact if it doesn’t change, ”They said, adding that“ decisions made in Germany and the United Kingdom will be key. ”