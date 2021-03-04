The restrictions on air travel between the Balearic Islands and other Autonomous Communities have been extended until May 9, which is when the coronavirus State of Alarm officially ends.

Until then travelers from Autonomous Communities with an incidence rate of more than 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days will have to present a negative PCR test to gain entry to the Balearic Islands.

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol’s decree was published in an extraordinary edition of the Balearic Official Gazette and enforced on Wednesday.

At the moment only travelers from Murcia, Extremadura and La Rioja are exempt from having a PCR test to enter the Balearics because they meet the incidence rate criteria.

Review

The incidence rate of all Autonomous Communities will be reviewed ever 15 days to determine whether they still need to submit a negative PCR test to access the Balearics.

The Minister of Health has also announced that the Government will reduce the incidence rate to limit entry to the Islands, for those who don’t have a justified reason for traveling.

If the situation in the Autonomous Communities improves, the maximum limit for traveling without providing a negative PCR will be 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. Only Extremadura is within that bracket at the moment.

The intention is to minimize mobility and expensive PCR tests appear to deter people from traveling and the Government says it’s willing to sacrifice Easter to prevent contagion and save the summer season. The goal is to reopen all economic activity from May 9 when the State of Alarm is lifted.

UK Flights

The British Government says European travel won’t be authorized until May, which coincides with Spain lifting its restrictions, but it’s not clear what’s happening with the German travel market, so any decisions about vaccination passports will be crucial.