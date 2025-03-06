History is repeated and THE SPANISH NAVIERA Baleària He see how his plans to extend his activity in the Caribbean Sea face each other again against the same obstacle: Donald Trump’s arrival at the White House in Washington. The change The United States government is in danger of the Ferris company project, which for a couple of years has been working to create a maritime line between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Donald Trump’s first mandate already was a wall for which it was the great star project of the Naviera de Adolfo Utor to grow in the Caribbean’s waters: to become The first maritime company with regular lines between Cuba and the United States After the cold war.

In full thaw of the relations between one of the last communist countries of the planet and the United States during the presidency of Obama, the Naviera de Denia (Alicante) He got the license to operate between the two countries by US authorities in 2015.

However, your plans to Unite with two Florida lines and Havana They were lying with the arrival of Trump, who again freezed relations with the island that remains under the government of the Castro regime and that more than a century ago motivated a war between Spain and the United States.

Almost 15 years in the United States

Baleària has been operating in the United States since 2011, when he created The Baleària Caribbean subsidiarywith two routes between Florida and the Bahamas Islands. A fundamentally tourist market and in which for years it is hunting for opportunities and new routes.

Discarded by Trump’s new international policy in his day the Cuban option, Utor turned his view to another former Spanish colony, Puerto Rico. At the end of 2023 he announced his intention to connect that island with the Dominican Republic with a regular daily regular service. A project for which he provided for investing 100 million dollarsincluding the construction of new port infrastructure in the two Caribbean ports.

However, the project accumulates bureaucratic delays, now those that now adds the Trump effect. Given the previous experience, the “concern” for the viability of the project declared by UTor during the presentation of the Naviera results is obvious. “The political situation in the US can put that investment at risk,” said the president and owner of the shipping company that has a fleet of 43 ships.

The fringes

To face your plans to open a new Route in Ferry between San Pedro de Macorís (Dominican Republic) and Mayagüez (Puerto Rico) The Spanish company anticipated counting tax credits that now needs to confirm that they will remain, after the change of the governor of Puerto Rico.

But also one of the keys to the commissioning of the line are the costs of the border, being Puerto Rico included in the United States territorial space. In principle the federal government was going to assume it and now also expects that agreement to be ratified, although it depends on the new administration.