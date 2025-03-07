Baleària and Axpo Iberia The first have been carried out this week Biognl supply operations From the two terminals that Enagás It has in Huelva and Barcelona.

From the Huelva terminal the supply to the Port of Malagawhere Baleària operates the route with Melilla With the innovator Ferry Rusadir and, from the Barcelona terminal, the biognl was supplied yesterday to the FAST FERRY MARGARITA SALASwhich connects Barcelona with Mallorca and Menorca.

These operations have managed to carry out Biognl charges (supplied by AxPO and that has the corresponding Sustainability certificates) directly in the ships, thanks to the Terminal adaptation to process the biognl, which is obtained from Biomethane injected into the gasist network and processed in liquid form. In this sense, Baleària and Axpo have demonstrated the viability of constituting Green runners between European ports, or even connecting two continents, as in the case of the journey in the sea ​​of ​​Alboran.

Baleària has a strategy of Eco -efficient fleet with Dual Gas enginesa versatile technology in which he has opted for almost a decade and also allows him to consume a 100% biomethaneas well as Green hydrogen mixtures up to 25%. In this sense, the shipping company has a 11 ship fleet with gas dual engines And it is a pioneer in the use of electrical energy with two electric propulsion ships.

The biomethane supplied and certified by Axpo, which was the First operator in marketing biomethane in Spain in 2015it comes from the treatment of Agroganaderos waste at the Noguera Renewable Plant (Lleida)the first in Spain that produces biomethane from dejections of cattle, and the use of the Organic waste in the Valdemingómez Technology Park (Madrid).