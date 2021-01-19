BIC Sa Porrassa and BIC Sant Agustí will be holding a combination of Virtual Open Days to offer families the opportunity to get a better idea of ​​our schools and to gain an insight into student life at BIC. A Virtual Open Day is a great opportunity for you to learn about our School and enter in a live Q and A session with our Principals and Leadership Teams at both schools.

Our next Open Days will be held in January across both BIC schools, Sant Agustí (Palma) and Sa Porrassa (Calvià).

Dates and registrations:

Baleares International College, Sa Porrassa – accommodated in a large, custom-built school situated in the beautiful, rural environment of Calvià. The school is in a very accessible location on the southwest coast of Majorca and has a capacity for over 460 students from 3 to 18 years of age.

Thursday January 21, 2020 at 17.30 – Register by contacting us at [email protected] | (+34) 971 133 167

Baleares International College, Sant Agustí – an Early Years and Primary specialized School located in the high-quality residential environment of Sant Agustí in Palma. The school has a capacity for 160 students from 2 to 11 years of age.

Tuesday January. 26 2020 at 17.30 – Register by contacting us at [email protected] | (+34) 971 403 161

In order to organize a personalized tour at either or both schools, please contact us directly:

San Agustí – [email protected] | (+34) 971 403 161

Sa Porrassa – [email protected] | (+34) 971 133 167

To know more about Baleares International College we welcome you to visit our website: www.balearesint.net and we look forward to welcoming you at Baleares International College in the very near future.