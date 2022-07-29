Mazamitla, Jalisco.- They shot the facade of a house located on Francisco I. Madero street in the Charanda area of ​​the Mazamitla municipality, this at noon on Friday, July 29.

Elements of the State Police are guarding the place, No arrests or injuries were reported.

Initially it had been reported that it was a confrontation, however this version was discarded.

In another fact, but in the same municipality, elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) they located firearms, cartridges and drugs.

What was seized was a handgun, 13 chargers of different calibers, 136 useful cartridges, three bulletproof helmets, 398 packages that apparently contained cocaine, 18 wrappers with a crystalline substance and six bags with marijuana.

This occurred after elements of the Sedena sighted four vehicles, one of them armored, so when making the inspection they located what was seized.

There were no people arrested however, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) assured that an investigation was launched against the person or persons responsible for violating the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives.

