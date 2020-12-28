Last Wednesday, Gareth Bale inaugurated his goal tally at the Carabao Cup: It was his third goal so far this season with Tottenham, a team in which he has played on loan from Real Madrid since last September. It was the only goal of the yielded that the Whites have spread across the European continent in this penultimate week of the year: a measured center Harry Winks finished off with a head. He didn’t even have to jump, just comb the ball to get past Lonergan, Stoke’s goal. It was the 22nd minute of the game. At half-time, Gareth was replaced by the Korean Son… As Mourinho, his coach, explained: “He felt something at the end of the first half and told me that I couldn’t continue in the second half.”

Until then, Bale’s numbers are explained in 598 minutes played with the Spurs … but very erratically: has participated in 11 matches in three competitions (Premier, Europa League and Carabao Cup), but not a single game has finished with the London team, with three goals scored. They are 598 minutes distributed as follows: 393 in the Europa League (he has played in the six games Tottenham has played), 160 in the Premier, and the remaining 45 in the Carabao Cup … He has missed six games due to knee problems (an injury that had dragged on since the summer and that prevented him from making his debut until October 18), on four occasions he has seen the games of the COYS from the bench and on two occasions he has not been called up by Mourinho …

Far are those good wishes and intentions of the Welshman to make up for lost time in Madrid. Yielded in an express operation last September, Bale appeared in London with the intention of forgetting his last half year at Real Madrid, but in England he has found himself in a situation similar to the one he had in the white team. And what is worse, Tottenham’s accounts have not just settled with Bale in his squad (he is paying close to 15 million gross of the 30 he charges), with the performance that he is offering at the moment.

For its part, Madrid hoped that Bale, being in a habitat and an environment known to the player, could return to the state in which he shone in the Premier at the beginning of the decade, especially in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 campaigns, which made him become the first signing that cost more than 100 million euros by the Madrid team. In this way, it would be feasible to negotiate a possible transfer at the end of the current campaign. But for now those plans are thwarted. Bale, who ended in a bad way with Zidane (He did not give a single vote in the The Best awards voting, nor did Sergio Ramos, his partner until four months ago), he could return to white discipline: he has a contract until 2022. It would be an option that, for the moment, neither the player himself nor the French coach wants … but the situation of the Welshman, now recovering from the umpteenth calf injury, worries Madrid: seeks to release a file and above all, salary mass. Transfers such as Mbappé or Haaland depend, among other factors, on that place …