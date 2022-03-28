Gareth Bale, a Real Madrid footballer, will not start this Tuesday’s friendly between Wales and the Czech Republic and It is possible that he will even be left out of the call due to discomfort in the groin.

The Welsh footballer was the star in the semifinal of the qualifying playoff for the World Cup in Qatar with a brace that helped his team beat Austria.

However, Bale left in stoppage time with a groin problem. Robert Page, Wales coach, assured Monday on Sky Sports that they will not risk Bale and that they have yet to decide if he will enter the squad for this match.

“He had a very tough 95 minutes against Austria. Tomorrow we will decide if he enters the squad or not. At first he is not going to play,” he said.