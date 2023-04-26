After their recent promotion, the club led by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are attempting the big shot with the Welshman.

Rob McElhenneyco-owner of Wrexham along with Ryan Reynolds after that Gareth Bale congratulated him on social media for his promotion to League Two, joked with the Welshman, who recently said goodbye to the world of football by announcing his retirement, implying that he will make an attempt with him to get him back on the pitch .

In the social curtain that went on stage, the intention of McElhenney to make at least one attempt with the former champion also from Real Madrid.

“Hey, let’s play a round of golf, where I am absolutely not going to spend 4 hours trying to talk you out of retiring for one last magical season,” the co-owner wrote. Wrexham. Bale’s own ironic reply is ready: “It depends on which field…”. In his message, however, he is tagged The R & A, a group of companies that together play a significant role in the world of golf. See also Boca's next 5 games after the loss against Banfield on Date 7 of the LPF

Apparently, therefore, no return with boots for the Welshman. Even if before giving a sure confirmation, it’s better to wait for the match between the two protagonists of the curtain…

April 26, 2023 (change April 26, 2023 | 12:46)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Bale #temptation #field #Wrexhams #proposal