Gareth Bale has only been at Tottenham for a few months and has already been questioned. The Welshman decided to say goodbye to Real Madrid and return to the Premier League. His main objective was to meet again, after several seasons without shining in LaLiga. However, Bale has not had the expected regularity under Mourinho’s orders at Spurs. Today it is touched …

Jamie Carragher, in his column at The Telegraph, took stock of how Bale is on his return to England. The former English footballer demands more of him, especially if he wants to justify the unfair treatment he says he had with Zidane.

“Tottenham need more than Bale to be able to think beyond a place in the top four. Bale has barely played this season and is already injured again. After many years of complaining about the unfair treatment he was subjected to at Madrid, it remains to be shown that Zidane was wrong “, Carragher admits.

Without regularity

Bale, at the moment, has only participated in four games of the 17 played so far in the Premier League, getting a single goal in his locker. He arrived at Tottenham dragging a knee problem, now he is off the pitch again …