When the Real Madrid and Gareth Bale decided to separate their paths for a whileBoth parties did so with compelling and convinced reasons. The white team, out of the need to save in a time of drowning due to the pandemic (Bale’s salary is 30 million euros gross per year) and the Welshman for wanting to play the Eurocup at all costs of this summer with Wales.

A movement with risks because Madrid did not have a large squad and guarantees in the attack and because the footballer had the pressure to return to the high level of the club where it exploded and in a very physical football. Time does not seem to have given the reason to Cardiff, who in the Premier League He has only started 10 of the 37 games disputed to date.

The start of Bale’s second era at Tottenham started crooked from the start with an injury that prevented him from entering the field until the fifth game Premier and it was not until matchday 24 (February) when he chained more than two domestic competition matches. The fear of relapse some of his numerous muscle injuries did not go out of his mind. To avoid them, the Welshman drew up a training plan by which he did not exercise more than three days a week and one of them took advantage of it to do recovery work. Furthermore, his obsession with control of his body made him exclude any speed exercise in workouts.

The panic of a relapse was not only reflected in the Enfield Training Center of the ‘spurs’. As you may have known ACE, to the attacker he was not attracted to the idea of ​​playing three games a week. In fact, this season He has rarely linked three games when the team chained competition during the week and Premier League. Nor has he been seen in the most demanding matches in England and where he should emerge as a leader as before him City (one did not play it and in the other two he played 18 and 23 minutes), Chelsea (did not play in any of the three), United (one did not play it and the other left 8 minutes) or Liverpool (one did not play it and in the other he played 9 minutes). Y He lived the best afternoons against the low rivals of the table (Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Sheffield United) and teams without much fur in the Europa League (Wolfsberger or LASK).

Bale’s injuries during his career

BeSoccer



And without going any further, this Wednesday your new coach, Ryan Mason, confirmed after losing to Aston Villa that Bale plays when it suits him best. “Gareth is an experienced man and knows his body. We talked to each other and he thought it was better for him and for his physical condition not to start today,” he said after the Real Madrid player played 89 minutes against Wolverhampton last Sunday, his match with more minutes on the pitch since returning to England.

The Welshman has not hidden in the locker room your intention to measure your physical condition to the limit always putting the Eurocup first and does not hide his intention to return to Real Madrid this summer to fulfill the year that remains contract at the new Santiago Bernabéu for then retire from football, as this newspaper has learned. An idea that from the player’s side he does not want to enter to assess for now.

Bale’s statistics in the Premier, Europa League and FA Cup

BeSoccer



So today, by the attacker’s head no other adventure happens when your stage ends in the white team with 33 years, but with Bale everything is unpredictable.