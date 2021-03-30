While the media focus on Bale falls on his statements and his possible return to Real Madrid in the summer, the footballer has his mind set elsewhere. As the motto of the flag with which he posed two years ago would say (Wales, golf, Madrid, in that order), his five senses are put in the first, in his country. Their goal is to qualify Wales for Qatar 2022. A feat they only accomplished for the 1958 World Cup. Which leads to the rewriting of Bale’s motto: Wales, Qatar, Madrid, in that order.

The road to the World Cup has not started very well for Wales. The first qualifying match was a parade for Belgium, who won 3-1. Today, it plays the second, before the current leader of the group, along with the Red Devils. The Czech Republic travels to Wales to defend the first position achieved after thrashing Estonia (2-6) and drawing against Belgium (1-1). The Czechs will play in Cardiff with Kudela and the players from the Bundesliga, who joined the squad. Only Malinsky causes low (follow the game live on AS.com).

But in addition to facing a Czech Republic with a punch (seven goals in two games), Wales has had a new problem. The casualties of three summoned. His federation announced Monday that Robson-Kanu, Matondo and Roberts were leaving the camp for violating protocol. The players returned to their clubs and Robert Page is left without two footballers with whom he has counted during this international break. Roberts started against Belgium and the friendly they played on Saturday against Mexico (1-0). Match in which Matondo and Robson-Kanu also participated. Three casualties for a team that has a difficult time qualifying for the World Cup, but who will bet everything on their star. All in a Gareth Bale. In that one order.

Match sheet and possible eleven

Welsh: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Lawrence; Levitt, Morrell, Amapdu, Williams; Bale, Moore and James.

Czech Republic: Pavlenka; Coufal, Kudela, Celustka, Boril; Holes; Provod, Barak, Soucek, Jankto; and Schick.

Hour: 20:45