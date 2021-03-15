Tottenham added an important defeat in the London derby against Arsenal. It was not a great day for José Mourinho’s team, who did not know how to perform as they would have liked against Arteta. One of the victims of the trip was Gareth Bale. The Welshman was pointed out again by the Porrutgués coach, who generally accused his players of hiding.

“The only two things that were positive in the first half were the incredible goal and the result: 1-1- But it was not a fair reflection of that first half in which they dominated us. We were very poor. Some important players are hiding, I am as guilty of that first part as the players. But it must be admitted that people hide, without intensity, without passing or moving. We were poor. Simple as that, “began his explanation in the press room.

“Gareth Bale and Tanguy, we needed more intensity in this game. We needed to push more”

Mourinho

The question about Gareth Bale, who was substituted in the 56th minute along with Ndombele. It wasn’t long in coming: “Intensity. Gareth Bale and Tanguy, we needed more intensity in this game. We needed to push harder. We needed to go deeper. We needed to be more intense in the game. Initially we needed Sissoko to give us that intensity in midfield that Tanguy didn’t bring, “he said.

“The second part was under control, we recovered what we lost in the first. We made changes to try to win. The team in the last 20 minutes did what they could and tried to get a result, “he said. Now without Bale on the field …