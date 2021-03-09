Gareth Bale is a happy man in London. Things go well for him, as in the last 6 games in which he has scored 6 goals and distributed 3 assists, or badly, as in the rest of the months since he signed for Tottenham, the Welshman seems to have found his place. In that comfortable atmosphere, the still Real Madrid player has conceded a interview to the official channel of the English club on Twitch, Amazon’s streaming platform, to talk about the reasons that led him to return to spurs, the best player he has played with during his career and who, for example, is “addicted” to organic chocolate.

“Everyone knows how much I love Tottenham, I left Madrid because I wanted to play and I wanted to help the team, and the fact of returning to a place where I knew they would give me so much love made it very easy to make the decision”Bale confessed during the round of questions from the fans. “It’s something that has helped me lower my head and focus on nothing but playing soccer.”

At the Santiago Bernabéu, however, he coincided with the best player with whom he has been able to share a pitch. “The best has been Cristiano Ronaldo, for the goals and titles we have achieved together. Without a doubt, he is one of the best footballers of all time ”, assures the Welshman.

However, and despite the four Champions League that he has won with Real Madrid, he considers that the celebration that he knew best with his teammates off the pitch was when he managed to qualify Wales for the European Championship in France. “It was very special because it was the first time that my country qualified for the final phase of such an important tournament, and we were a group of players who had been playing together since they were 17 years old”, Bale points out, to his partner Joe Rodon, also a Welshman, did not hesitate to point out him as the “joker” of the locker room.