Four goals in three games played since Mourinho left Tottenham. For Bale, the dismissal of the Portuguese coach has been a kind of liberation and comes at the most important moment of the season, because in his specific preparation plan it is now when he must reach his highest peak of form. The Eurocup is a date set for Bale … His latest hat-trick to Sheffield has caused English tabloids to sprinkle their pages with information about his continuity at Tottenham. But, yesAs AS has learned from sources very close to the player, Bale, to this day, sees himself playing next season for Madrid. In fact, his family continues to live in Madrid and his children go to school in the capital of Spain.

These sources point out to AS that there is no signed clause that allows Tottenham to extend the transfer of Bale for another year under the same conditions that exist now (the English entity only pays half the player’s salary). For Bale to continue in London there would have to be a new negotiation between Madrid and Tottenham that would have to start from scratch. Bale already said it a few dates ago and continues to think the same thing. “I am a Real Madrid player.” In fact, he has a contract until 2022 and at the moment he is waiting to see what happens with Zidane, if he continues or not. Without the Frenchman on the bench, the Welshman would be delighted to end his adventure in the Whites in style. Even more so taking into account his next great goal, the Qatar World Cup 2022, which he wants to arrive in very good shape as the culmination of his career.

Bale comes out favored in the comparison with Benzema.

“What would Bale have done to Real Madrid in this game”. This is the reasoning that a person from the Welsh forward’s environment made to this newspaper, via WhatsApp, while the Chelsea-Madrid was played at Stamford Bridge. And he was right. There is not a Real Madrid player in the current squad, except Benzema, who has more goals than Bale. The Welshman has already scored 14 in 1,471 minutes played this season with Tottenham (a goal every 105 minutes). And he has given three assists. This season, Benzema manages to score every 125 minutes (he has 28 goals). And, yes, he has given 8 assists … After the Frenchman, the player who has scored the most goals this season at Madrid is Casemiro (7). Playing more or less for his tendency to injuries, Bale would have contributed a lot …

For Madrid this resurgence of Bale is fundamental. That the season ends well and makes a good Eurocup will have an effect on the player being effectively usable for the next season or on his departure, thus saving the club the 30 million gross that it currently charges. For now, Bale, with his family still living in Madrid, is clear that he would only accept an offer that ensures that he keeps his salary but, above all, that contributes something to him in sports … If not, he will end his days wearing Madrid’s white, which he arrived in the summer of 2013 for 101 million euros (there are already 251 games, 105 goals).