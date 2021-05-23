For 77 minutes and practically the entire season, Leicester was a Champions team. What seemed like a new miracle from a team full of merit, ended in the most tragic way possible, with Schmeichel clearing his fists against his own goal and Bale turning the scoreboard on the last gasp with a double on counterattack. All this despite Chelsea’s stumble against Aston Villa, what opened the door to qualify with Liverpool. Tottenham, meanwhile, qualify for the Conference League, but in return he may have seen Harry Kane’s last game.

Who would say, because of how the game started and how the season has been, that Tottenham is the team that is part of the Big Six and one of the founders of the Super League. Leicester, with all of the law, appeared on the last day as the big team, the one who fought for a place in the next Champions League and, therefore, the one who had the most to gain and lose. In this way, Brendan Rodgers’s men took the field and after 20 minutes, after a penalty from Alderweireld, Vardy had already overtaken the foxes.

The football gap between the two teams was sealed, shortly after, by Harry Kane, that showed again that you need very, very little to score a goal. Taking advantage of a ball rained from the sky after a corner, spliced ​​a volley so powerful that it slipped between Schmeichel’s legs without him being able to do anything. But, in the second half, repeating the same mistake that the team has made all season, that is, the defense ruining the achievements of the attackers, a new penalty on Vardy put Leicester ahead again.

But bad fortune, the one that always appears in the worst moments, allied with Tottenham so that Schmeichel, in an attempt to clear his fists in a corner, did not manage to cleanly connect the blow against the ball and, instead of towards in front of, the ball ended up in his own goal. A draw that left his team out of the Champions League due to goal difference in favor of Chelsea and that, with Bale’s late double on the counterattack, was closing in a very painful way a new season in which the foxes they were about to make history.