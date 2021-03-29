Gareth Bale’s future will once again be a hot potato on the Real Madrid table this coming summer. And from the words of the Welsh international it will take a while to resolve. In the preview of the match that his team plays tomorrow Tuesday (8:45 pm) in Cardiff against the Czech Republic, the footballer insisted on the idea that he still has a contract with Madrid. This time, with a nuance. If last week, in a statement that his representative, Jonathan Barnett, had to clarify, he said that his intention was to return to the white club, this time he clarified that his words referred to his contractual relationship with the entity and that, when the time came , you will think about your future.

“Legally my contract says that I have to go back to Real Madrid, which is what I said. I don’t think I was disrespecting anyone. Madrid is the club to which I belong. In summer I will return, I will sit with my agent and decide. Of course, I want to play, but there may be other things on the way, football is not just what you want, “said Bale, who explained the reasons why he opted for the loan to Tottenham: “The reason I left was because I wanted to play games, pick up the rhythm of the game and enjoy a lot of football”.

He will take the decision calmly and he does not plan to face it until after the holidays that are taken when his participation in the Eurocup ends: “I am focused on this season: tomorrow’s game, a great season finale with Tottenham and then the Euro in summer, I don’t have to worry about anything else. After the Euro and my summer holidays, I will sit down, we will move on and hope we find a solution“.

Bale made an assessment of the season he is doing at Tottenham: “It’s being good. I had a slow start. I came to Tottenham with a little knee problem and without playing football regularly for a year and a half or so. It took a little time to get going. The last couple of months I have felt stronger and stronger, my form and my speed are there and I have scored goals. I wish I had started faster, but I’m sensible enough to know that it takes time to get back on track. Now that I’m playing I feel good and I hope I can continue like this for the rest of the season and the European Championship.“.

The footballer also commented on how he had to work on the mental aspect: “Confidence is a tremendous thing in football, whether you are the best player or the worst. Confidence is one of the most important things, especially to play in the last third. You have to take risks and you need to feel good in order to beat a defender, shoot and score goals. I’m developing my confidence slowly, I’m doing well and it shows in my performance. I have to keep improving, working hard, and I hope to get better and better and take it to the European Championship. “