Gareth Bale, last Monday with the Welsh national team. GEOFF CADDICK / AFP

After months of silence, Gareth Bale spoke about his situation at Real Madrid and, against the image that had been built of his alleged intentions, made his version of events very clear: he wanted to leave the Bernabéu and it was the club itself the one who has stopped all attempts.

“I tried to leave last year and the club blocked everything at the last second. It was a project that I was excited about, but it didn’t materialize, ”he said during a telematic press conference with the Welsh national team. “There have been other cases where we tried to leave, but the club did not allow it or do something to make it happen. So it depends on the club, what can I say. I want to play soccer, I am still motivated. He’s in the club, they are in control. I have a contract, all I can do is continue with what I am doing and I hope something comes up. It is in the hands of the club, but they make things very difficult to be honest, “he insisted.

The most serious option that emerged a year ago was Chinese football. His departure was counted for hours, judging by the words of Zinedine Zidane at the time, who did not hide his desire for the operation to materialize. “If it’s tomorrow better, but hopefully his departure is imminent for the good of all, yours too. The club is in talks with the other team they can go to, ”said the French coach at the end of July 2019 after the first preseason game. “I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time when things are done because they should be done. I have to make decisions, we have to change, ”he continued. “The situation is going to change, I don’t know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will. And it’s a good thing for everyone ”.

However, the situation did not change and now Bale blames the entity for it. So the Welshman, against his will, according to his words, and that of the coach, continued in Madrid. Zizou accepted the fait accompli and returned to him at the beginning of the previous year. He started as a starter in Vigo and in five of the first six games, he scored a double at Villarreal, and came to be in the starting eleven in the Camp Nou classic at Christmas. But the relationship between the two was so worn that there was no longer any arrangement and little by little it was disappearing from the technician’s radar. Of the 11 post-confinement league games, he only played a few minutes against Eibar and 71 against Mallorca. In the last two commitments of the year (Leganés and City), he asked not to be summoned, as ZZ assured in a press conference. Throughout the past year, he barely accumulated 1,260 minutes in 30 games, three goals and two assists.

“I want to play football, I am only 31 years old, I feel in very good shape and I have a lot to give,” the Welsh southpaw, who has a contract with Madrid until 2022, warned this Wednesday. Asked about his preferences for returning to the Premier, He elaborated on the message: “It is not in my hands. You have to see first what are the situations that arise. We will have a long time in this transfer window, time will tell. Mainly, the reason is that the decision is in the hands of Real Madrid ”. The transfer market closes on October 5.