Gareth Bale has turned his season back to Tottenham into a mountain race full of steep slopes and valleys. And now, without a doubt, it is launched. His relationship with Mourinho suffered ups and downs and between displays of confidence, loss of it and some physical mishap did not have the continuity that at first would have been expected. Of course, their numbers grew little by little after not being able to see the goal regularly when the course dawned. Although it was not until the departure of the Portuguese when the one from Cardiff has exploded, recalling again the Express whose nickname has accompanied him since his arrival in the football elite.

With Ryan Mason on the bench, first it was a goal to Southampton who, together with the last of Son, was worth a comeback (2-1). Then came the resounding hat-trick to Sheffield (4-0). In the third, against Leeds this weekend, he failed to see the goal and the Spurs noticed it (3-1 for Bielsa’s), but this final sprint has placed his statistical counter at 9 goals in the Premier. The numbers may not seem excellent, but the lack of timing (he has played 791 minutes in 17 games) show a league average of one point every 87.9‘. Among all the competitions he has 14. In Madrid, only Benzema surpasses him, but to score his 21 goals in LaLiga he has needed 2,645 minutes. Namely, one every 125.9 …

But it is that scoring speed in the Premier that places him at the head of the major leagues. And, according to the BeSoccer statistical portal, only Robert Lewandowski and Luis Muriel have needed less time in their respective leagues than the extreme to see the door. 58.5 minutes was needed by the Polish Bayern (39 goals) and 62.8 ‘the Colombian from Atalanta (21). In the study, in which only footballers who have scored at least five goals are counted, Bale appears just ahead of Kylian Mbappé (25 goals, one every 88.9 ‘), Erling Haaland (25 and one every 89.2’), Cristiano Ronaldo (27 and one every 97.9 ‘) or Leo Messi (29 and one every 101.1 ‘). Ibrahimovic, André Silva and Niane complete the top-10.

Minutes needed to score in the big five leagues. BeSoccer Pro

In that list, curiously, has behind not only to the two great dominators of world football in recent years, but also to the cracks who oppose to occupy his throne: Haaland and Mbappé. Curiously, the couple with whom Madrid dreams of completing its vanguard between next summer (the French) and 2022 (the Norwegian). In a way, they are all communicating vessels.

In search of appreciation

Bale, meanwhile, indisputable for Mason and key to getting Tottenham to compete in Europe the course to come, will return to the white team, because we must not forget that the agreed transfer was for one year. In fact, although the Spurs dream of expanding the current bond (The contract with the whites ends in 2022), the agreement did not imply any extension, so all parties will have to sit down to negotiate, as his agent Jonathan Barnett has made clear in a recent interview with the chain SNTV: “It is a discussion between the three parties: us, Real Madrid and Tottenham”.

This end of the course, summer Eurocup included, seems fundamental as far as its future is concerned. If this year Tottenham only has to face half of the player’s salary, this does not imply that a new loan came from the hand of the same conditions, as this newspaper has learned. In addition, a possible revaluation would help to cover, either by the possible sale such as the simple saving in the card, the purchase of Mbappé or Haaland. Be that as it may, Tottenham have hit the key. The same one that Barnett mentions in the interview: “If you give him matches, you show him confidence (…). Treat him like Messi or Cristiano. Isn’t he as good as they are?.