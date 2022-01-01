Gareth Bale is once again, due to his absence, the great novelty on Ancelotti’s list for the game against Getafe. The Welshman is left out of the Italian coach’s call for the game with which the whites will open the calendar year due to muscle discomfort. Positive for coronavirus apart and the annoyances that Carvajal maintains, Bale is the only casualty among the 23 players who have remained concentrated in Valdebebas for the Coliseum game. Ancelotti takes three homegrown players to Getafe: Toni Fuidias, Rafa Marín and Peter.

Courtois is also in the call after LaLiga gave its approval for him to return to work after the false positive he gave on Wednesday. Situation similar to that of Valverde, who has also tested negative in two tests after a first positive and that of Camavinga, although the Frenchman has not entered the squad as he was sanctioned after seeing the fifth yellow in San Mamés in the last game of 2021 . COVID-19 leaves Vinicius and Jovic off the list.

Bale has not played for Real Madrid since he was injured with his national team in September 2021 during the first international break of the season. He reappeared for Wales in the November match window, but came back again with a sore thigh. Ancelotti, who started him in the first three games of the season, has only been able to count on him for the derby against Atlético. He included him in the list, but finally did not give him minutes. Later, he tested positive for coronavirus and missed the last two games of the year. The club is confident that it will arrive for next Saturday’s game against Valencia, the last before Madrid head to Saudi Arabia to play the Spanish Super Cup, where on Wednesday 12 they will face Barcelona in the first semifinal.

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenses: Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy and Rafa Marín.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, Ceballos, Isco and Peter.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Rodrygo and Mariano.