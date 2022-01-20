BBH. Bale, Benzema and Hazard was the first attack of the second was Ancelotti, Invoking the past to set the future in motion. It lasted a sigh, like almost everything that Bale has undertaken in Madrid. The Welshman played the first three games incomplete without that footballer who Florentino bought nine years ago appearing. He has not played for Madrid since August 28 after a knee injury, a muscle injury, the coronavirus and some back problems that never appeared in a medical report. The ailment escaped Ancelotti cornered by questions from the press. 145 days blank.

Everything in Bale’s stay in Madrid has three figures: his goals (106), his games played (254), those he missed (128) and days off (594). He never played 50 games per season nor did he reach the 26 goals he scored in his last season at Tottenham before signing for Madrid.

Their last three campaigns They have ended up erasing their good moments. That “Wales, golf, Madrid”, exhibited chorally by the internationals of the British team, with a smiling Bale in the center of the banner, has ended up being fulfilled rajatabla. After their first three matches, he played two more with Wales in September (180 minutes, three goals) and returned with a knee injury. He could not attend the October FIFA window but he was in the November without having returned to play in Madrid. He played 45′ against Belarus and was injured again. Then it was summoned against Atlético but he did not come off the bench, the coronavirus passed and finally those discomforts in his back appeared, barely explained by Ancelotti: “He is not injured, but he does not feel well”.

Without Courtois or Militao

Today, less than six months after his departure from the club, he could have a few minutes, like Hazard, another of his kind, who has not had a minute in the Super Cup (follow the match live on AS.com). Ancelotti will refresh deeply the team. Back, he’ll take out what he’s got, ’cause Military this sanctioned, Vallejo and Carvajal injured Y Courtois, indisposed. Lucas Vázquez, Nacho and perhaps Marcelo will be starters. It is also expected to Valverde for Modric and a young attack, with Rodrygo, Jovic and Vinicius. Benzema didn’t even make the list. The party can be opportunity for Ceballos, to whom Ancelotti has dedicated more praise than minutes.

Nacho and Rodrygo point to headlines against Elche.

Will also be moderate rotation at Elche, devastated by COVID in 2022, starting with the address. Francisco, the first coach, is confined; Jaime Ramos, his second, and Sergio Pardo, the physical trainer. An analyst, José Manuel Rodríguez, will have to sit on the bench. The template has also been seen very affected. He started with eight contragios when he came back from vacation; then he added four more; then Fidel and Palacios, and finally Josema, Pastore, Casilla and Piatti got sick. They fell yesterday Mascarell and Barragan. None of the last six is ​​available.

A new Elche

The Madrid, which already won in the League (1-2) with Escribá still on the bench, a radically different Elche will be found. Then it was on the decline and now it’s five points above from the red zone. That team preached football of order and this one of race: maximum intensity, high pressure and an aggressive 4-4-2. The therapy has worked. Of the nine games directed by Francisco, the Elche only lost two against Barcelona and Valencia, both at home and by the minimum. He has passed three rounds of the Cup and adds three wins in a row. So he will prepare an uncomfortable game for Madrid despite the consequences of the outbreak. Among the meritorious will be goalkeeper Werner, formerly of Atlético, Palacios and Raúl Guti. Francisco saves Lucas Boyé’s bullet, the team’s top scorer, with six goals and an ankle injury. He prefers it fresh on Sunday at the Bernabéu, where the third edition of the duel this season will take place, considered by both as more relevant.

Elche fans, during the match against Villarreal.

FITO GONZALEZ



Elche has played 49 times against Madrid, four of them in the Cup. Their six wins have come at home and the last one dates back to 1978, with Roque Olsen on the bench and Gilberto and Trobbiani as top figures on the field. Nine years earlier he had reached his only cup final, who lost to Athletic de Iribar, Uriarte, Arieta, Clemente and Rojo. His technician was Roque Gaston Maspoli, the goalkeeper of Uruguay in the Maracanazo. A victory against Madrid would also be today.