Bale celebrates the Chilean goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool in 2018. Hannah Mckay / Reuters

Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilón go to Tottenham de Mourinho. In the absence of official communication, the two operations are closed, according to Real Madrid sources informed this newspaper. The background and conditions of the two exits, however, are very different. The Welshman is on loan while the youth squad does so through a transfer of 30 million with a buyback option of 40.

Zidane wished a year ago the “imminent” departure of Bale “for the good of all.” The imminent thing has taken at the end 14 months. The Welshman returns to Tottenham, from where the white club bought him in 2013 for the highest amount paid up to then at the Bernabéu (101 million). But he does so under very different circumstances than when he arrived. He was hired as a star, aspiring to the Ballon d’Or and to contest the throne with Cristiano, and he leaves on loan. Probably for one of the two remaining seasons in Spain.

His departure was a priority for all parties and no other formula was found. The coach, who also got rid of James a week ago, takes away a footballer that he no longer wanted in any way; the player finds a family destiny where to revive a career that at age 31 was taking on mold; and the entity relieves the salary mass of the first staff.

Thus, except for an unexpected turn, Bale’s stage at Madrid closes, seven seasons in which he actively participated in one of the most successful white times. He raised four Champions League titles and was the main protagonist of several peak moments in the club’s modern history, but his time at La Castellana almost always had a contradictory air. He and the fans lived in continuous mutual misunderstanding. The player never understood the recurring whistles of the public, and this did not get used to his usual injuries and his disconnections from the game, even though he later appeared to win a orejona As a Chilean, she will finish off Atlético in Lisbon or hunt down a Copa del Rey in a sweeping ride over the horn against Barça.

He is welcomed at Spurs by Mourinho, needing a coup to cheer on a failing team after losing the final of the 2019 European Cup and which he has not been able to lift up to now. The Portuguese already wanted it in 2017 when he was managing United. “I can’t buy you because you don’t talk,” he warned him in the locker room tunnel before a preseason game. Then the Welshman became the longuis. Three years later, in a completely different scenario, he did speak two weeks ago to demand an exit and blame Madrid for having prevented his march to China the previous year. The option now was the Premier, almost the only possible. His stride and power should fit well into Mou’s style. And the unconditional affection of the fans should not be lacking either.

The Portuguese should give him the pampering that Zidane withdrew from him long ago. The Frenchman proclaimed upon his arrival on the Madrid bench in January 2016, that if the three members of the BBC (Bale, Benzema, Cristiano) were healthy, they would be indisputable. And so it was for about two years. Until in the Frenchman’s third campaign at the Bernabéu, 2017/18, the last before his goodbye, he decided to cut the Welshman. A divorce that could no longer be fixed, not even with the Chilean left-hander in the final of the thirteenth Champions League coming off the bench. The player had planned to leave, as he slipped on the Kiev lawn, unaware at the time that it would be ZZ who would say goodbye days later. That once again anchored the footballer to Chamartín, although his career in Spain would no longer take off. Without Zizou he did not do better either, because Solari also sent him to the bench to think, and the return of the Frenchman in March 2019 only made things worse.

The disagreement was such that a year ago the coach came to publicly wish his departure, contravening the unwritten rule of not advertising the sale of a player so as not to devalue his price. Months later, his perched next to a banner with the slogan “Wales, Golf, Madrid, in that order” sentenced him to the fans. From the shadow he was ostracized, and ended up agreeing with the coach not to be summoned to the return of the round of 16 against City, last August, after playing only 90 minutes in two games after confinement. Their participation last season (1,260 minutes) plummeted to half its average with Madrid (2,432). The situation was untenable (he did not leave the gym in the week that has elapsed since his return with the national team) and it was only a matter of time to fit the economic puzzle of his departure.

For different reasons, Reguilón, 23, had no place, at least now, on Zidane’s board. In his case, the Real Madrid buyback option, which is around 40 million for the next two seasons (he will sign for five), has paved the way. Although the French coach did not have the international and the white leaders have taken advantage of this circumstance to make money in the middle of the hole left by the pandemic, the entity has also tried not to lose all the player’s rights and he did not want to close the door to the future.

His great last season at Sevilla, where he went on loan, further revalued the player, who a month ago raised the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League. However, his good performance at Pizjuán (38 games, three goals and five assists) did not change the Madrid coach’s decision about him. ZZ continues to bet on the Marcelo (32 years old) -Mendy (25) couple for the left flank of the defense, perhaps the area of ​​the field in which the beginning of a transition has been most visible. The Frenchman, who arrived at the Bernabéu a year ago at the express request of Zidane in exchange for 48 million, was gaining ground on the Brazilian.

In any case, the white coach continues to count on Marcelo, who has two years left on his contract, and he did not change his position with respect to Reguilón, whose continuity in Madrid this course was never considered as a plan A. The youth squad is not among Zizou’s preferences, as was well demonstrated when he returned to the Castellana bench a year and a half ago. Despite the good deployment of the young side under the orders of Santiago Solari in the midst of a deep sporting crisis for the team, Zidane did not hesitate and from the first day of his return he rescued Marcelo for ownership, although until then his performance had emitted descending signals . Reguilón only played two games of the last 11 of that 2018/19 League, which forced him to find a destination, which was Sevilla.

Fundraising summer

In the Andalusian capital he continued to grow and Luis Enrique included him in the last call, from where he returned with a sprained left ankle. During these days he has been recovering within the Valdebebas facilities and has not been able to participate in any group training on the pitch.

With its sale, Madrid continues to increase the income account this summer, which is already close to 120 million. Before Reguilón, Achraf was transferred to Inter (40 million plus five in variables), James to Everton (22.5), Óscar Rodríguez to Sevilla (13.5 plus 1.5), Javi Sánchez to Valladolid (3), Jorge de Frutos and Dani Gómez to Levante (2.5 each) and Alberto Soro to Granada (2.5). He also raised 2.5 for the transfer of Kubo to Villarreal. On loan, Reinier went to Dortmund for two years, Brahim to Milan, Ceballos to Arsenal and Vallejo to Granada. In the three remaining weeks of the transfer market, until October 5, at the Bernabéu they hope to release Mariano and Borja Mayoral.