Whoever was the best player in the Premier League has returned to what he considers his home. Gareth Bale has changed Madrid’s target for that of Spurs in which it represents a return of one of the great stars of the past decade. The Welshman arrives much more veteran and eager to vindicate himself after some difficult last years in Madrid. On the occasion of the return of Cardiff to North London, we remember other sounded returns of stars

Paul Pogba: made in Torino

The Frenchman arrived at United costing a dispute with Le Havre and returned from Turin costing a fortune, for some, which he has never managed to justify. Paul Pogba has been one of the glittering stars of the Premier League since his return. The midfielder left Carrington in 2012 due to the lack of opportunities he saw with Sir Alex Ferguson and went free to Juventus. In Turin, it exploded like a great ‘box to box’ with an excellent shot in a medium covered by Vidal and Pirlo. In 2016 he decided to return to United for 105 million euros and Paul has had lights and shadows. At a good level although with controversy and some injuries, the world champion hopes to return to join what seems like an excellent United generation (Rashford, Greenwood, Bruno …) to return to the top.

Salah? Better in red

The Mo Salah thing is a course in ‘knowing how to return’. The Egyptian arrived at Chelsea from Basel and did not get his place. Still to be done, the blues transfer carousel entered and ended up being sold to Roma for 15 million euros. In the Eternal City, he made an excellent winger and Klopp saw potential for him. 42 million by means of, the one of Nagrig has turned into one of the best forwards of the present time since Jürgen showed him the way to the goal. In London they still lament. Two times top scorer, a best player in the Premier and champion of this and also of Europe. Anfield was the home he never found in London.

De Bruyne also escaped from the Bridge

The career of the Belgian and that of the Egyptian have certain similarities. He went through Chelsea, a loan plan and a theoretical good sale that ended up becoming a historical reinforcement for Rival. Chelsea were the first to find Kevin’s talent at Genk and tried to shape him by leaving him on loan there and later passing through Werder Bremen. In his test in London he did not catch on and he went to Wolfsburg. There he exploded as the great midfielder who was aiming and City took him for 76 million euros. Still with almost adolescent features, his football has matured to be named the best player in the Premier in the first season in years that the skyblue did not win.

Henry: love for Arsenal

The Henry statue just outside the Emirates is more than deserved. In addition to everything he did in his first stage as a gunner, the Frenchman did not hesitate to respond to the call of Wenger and the club of his life just a few weeks between January and February 2012. In seven games, he scored three goals that were celebrated like never before and returned to New York, where he retired in 2015. Now, he is preparing for the Montreal Impact. Henry’s third coming seems like a matter of time.

Fàbregas: Mou convinced him to go to the eternal rival

Cesc has a remarkable resume at Arsenal: he is among the youngest players to debut, to be captain … A legend who broke hearts on his return from Barcelona to London. The Catalan waited for Arsenal, according to the same account, but time was pressing. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho was more skillful and convinced the midfielder that his place was Chelsea. Cesc, who had them very stiff with the Madrid of the Portuguese during his time in Barcelona, ​​was fascinated and dressed in Chelsea blue. At Highbury it still hurts. At football level, the Spaniard showed that he had a lot left in his boots and stood out by giving goals to his teammates. Now, he is facing the final stage of his career in Monaco.

Owen: Liverpool never returned

Michael Owen was never the Liverpool man again. The Chester striker signed for Real Madrid as a big star but it never worked out. Thus, Newcastle, without a sheikh, paid 25 million and Michael returned to the Premier. Although he continued to score and score regularly, the level that the 2001 Ballon d’Or gave him never returned … The best remained at Anfield.