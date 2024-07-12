On the second day of the star’s trial for manslaughter on the set of the western “Rust,” defense attorneys hinted that the judiciary did not delve deeply into the causes of the incident, but rather preferred to charge Baldwin and investigate it.

The filming of the movie, inside a ranch in the US state of New Mexico, witnessed a tragedy on October 21, 2021, when Baldwin activated a weapon that was supposed to contain blank bullets, but live ammunition was fired from it.

The shooting killed director of photography Halina Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Baldwin’s attorney, Alex Spiro, sought to convince jurors that police did not dig deep enough into their investigation to determine the root cause of the tragedy, as they could not figure out how real bullets got into the “Rust” set even though live ammunition is strictly prohibited on a movie set.

“Isn’t it true that you wanted this to be over with so prosecutors could focus on Alec Baldwin?” the attorney asked Marissa Poppel, the police technical expert.

“No,” the expert replied during tense questioning in court. She initially insisted that police had carefully opened “every box” of ammunition found at the crime scene and at the headquarters of the company responsible for supplying the weapons for the film.

-More than one live bullet

But the expert acknowledged, under the lawyer’s pressing questions, that the inspection was of “reasonable” quality.

“Instead of trying to find the source of the fatal bullet, they focused on Baldwin,” said attorney Spiro.

In addition to the bullet that killed Hutchins, a 42-year-old Ukrainian-born director of photography, other live ammunition was found on the set.

The expert said that these live bullets were in the filming props cart, and in the bullet belts of actors Alec Baldwin and Jensen Ackles.

She explained that a set of evidence shows that Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s weapons supervisor, is the one who brought these bullets to the filming location, but this has not been clearly proven.

The weapons official was sentenced in April to 18 months in prison for manslaughter, the maximum sentence Baldwin, 66, also faces.

The star watched the trial on Thursday with his hands folded and his eyes focused. It was not clear whether the star intends to testify during the trial, which is expected to last until July 19.

– Pull the trigger?

Baldwin repeatedly asserted that the person who gave him the weapon told him it was safe, denying that he had pulled the trigger.

The Public Prosecution described his account as “ridiculous”, and accused him of acting chaotically on the set, and neglecting basic safety rules.

Attorney General Erlinda Ocampo Johnson on Thursday summoned the Italian manufacturer of the replica of the old pistol, Alessandro Pieta.

The judge asked Pieta whether “the only way to operate this weapon was to pull the trigger?”

“That’s the way to go,” Pieta replied.

“Is there another way?” the prosecutor asked him, and Pieta replied with a firm “no.”

An FBI technical expert report concluded that the weapon could only be operated by pulling the trigger.

But the defense team disputed that conclusion because the FBI damaged certain parts of the weapon during tests to investigate the effects of an unintentional discharge.