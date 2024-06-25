New Mexico.– Alec Baldwin’s defense attorneys are trying to dismiss a manslaughter lawsuit against the actor and producer for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal for the western film Rust.

Attorneys argue in a motion seeking to dismiss the charge against the actor that the firearm involved in the shooting was heavily damaged by FBI forensic evidence before it could be examined for possible modifications that could exonerate the actor.

New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer is scheduled to hear arguments Monday. Baldwin’s trial is scheduled to begin next month.

Baldwin’s lawyers maintain that authorities took what they described as the most critical evidence in the case, the firearm, and destroyed it by hitting it with a sledgehammer as part of a forensic analysis.

During the fatal rehearsal on October 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing the gun at Halyna Hutchins in a ranch on the film set when it went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza, who survived. Baldwin says he retracted the hammer of the gun, but did not pull the trigger.

Prosecutors plan to present evidence at trial that they say shows the firearm “could not have been fired without pulling the trigger” and that it was functioning properly before the shooting.

Defense attorneys highlight a previously undisclosed expert analysis that outlines uncertainty about the origin of tool marks on the gun’s firing mechanism.

Baldwin pleaded not guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

Weapons Supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the shooting and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. During the trial, an FBI expert testified that the gun was fully functional with safety features when she arrived at an FBI laboratory. The expert said he had to hit the fully cocked gun with a mallet and break it in order for the gun to fire without pulling the trigger.

On Friday, the judge rejected prosecutors’ request to use immunity to force Gutierrez-Reed to testify at Baldwin’s trial. Her statements to investigators and workplace safety regulators are likely to feature prominently in Baldwin’s trial.

Additional testimony could be limited by the gunsmith’s reluctance to testify, and the judge said Friday that other witnesses can fill in most of the gaps if Gutierrez-Reed does not testify.

Also during Friday’s hearing, Marlowe Sommer ruled against a request by defense attorneys to dismiss the trial because they said Baldwin had no reason to believe the gun could contain live ammunition and was not “subjectively aware” of the risks.

Last year, special prosecutors dismissed a manslaughter charge against Baldwin, saying they were informed that the gun may have been modified before the shooting and was malfunctioning. But they changed their minds after receiving a new analysis of the gun and successfully pursued a grand jury indictment.