Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been charged again with the manslaughter of cinematographer Galina Hutchins. The agency reported this on Friday, January 19 Associated Press.

“A grand jury on Friday indicted Alec Baldwin on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in a 2021 death committed during a rehearsal on a film set in New Mexico,” the story states.

As the agency notes, in the United States, a grand jury concluded that the prosecutor's arguments were sufficient for Baldwin to be tried in the case.

In October 2021, Baldwin's character used an antique revolver during a dress rehearsal for the western film Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County. When the actor fired, the film's cameraman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and director Joel Souza was wounded.

On January 31, 2023, Santa Fe County District Attorney in New Mexico, Mary Carmack-Altwies, filed charges against Baldwin for the manslaughter of cinematographer Galina Hutchins. According to state prosecutors, Baldwin should have been more responsible in preparing for the use of weapons on the set, making sure in advance that the revolver was not loaded, and also observing all safety precautions as much as possible.

On February 20, the actor's lawyers ensured that the charges did not take into account the law on firearms. Thus, the prosecutor's office softened the charge against Baldwin in the case of manslaughter of cameraman Galina Hutchins and significantly reduced the possible prison term.

Meanwhile, Baldwin's lawyers announced on April 20 that all charges against the actor were dropped. At the same time, the New Mexico State Attorney's Office did not drop charges of manslaughter against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the weapons on the set of the western “Rust.”

On August 23, it was reported that the court rejected Baldwin’s request to withdraw the lawsuit filed by members of the crew of the film “Rust,” during which cameraman Galina Hutchins was shot and killed.