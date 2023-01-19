By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A New Mexico state prosecutor on Thursday charged actor Alec Baldwin and others with the fatal shooting of director of photography Halyna Hutchins while filming the western “Rust.”

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and the film’s gunsmith after more than a year of investigation into October 2021 filming for a film set outside Santa Fe.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the State of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” said Carmack-Altwies. “Under my watch, no one is above the law and everyone deserves justice.”

Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, she said.

Under New Mexico law, manslaughter is a fourth-degree felony and is punishable by up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

In a statement, Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said: “This ruling misrepresents the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured when a gun Baldwin was using during a rehearsal in October 2021 fired a live bullet. The movie was being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live” actor, who also served as a producer on “Rust”, has denied responsibility for the shooting.

Baldwin said he was told the gun was “cold,” an industry term meaning it was safe to use, and that he didn’t pull the trigger. He sued team members for negligence.

An FBI forensic test of the single-action revolver Baldwin was using found that it “functioned normally” and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator ruled the shooting an accident, saying the gun did not appear to have been deliberately loaded with live ammunition. Authorities have been trying to determine how a real bullet got onto the movie set.

The Hutchins family settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against Baldwin and other producers last year. Under the agreement, filming on the low-budget film is expected to resume this month, with Hutchins’ husband serving as executive producer.

New Mexico’s workplace safety agency in April fined the film’s production company the maximum amount possible for what it described as “intentional” safety lapses that led to Hutchin’s death.

The agency found that Rust Move Productions LLC knew firearm safety procedures were not being followed and showed “simple indifference” to the dangers.