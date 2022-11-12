American actor Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against some members of the film crew of the film “Rust”, during the work on which cameraman Galina Hutchins was shot dead. On Friday, November 11, the newspaper reported The New York Times.

“His lawsuit mentions Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, a weapons specialist <...>, Dave Halls, an assistant director who gave the gun to Baldwin <...>, props Sara Zakri and Seth Kenny, who is called the main supplier of weapons and ammunition on set,” the post reads.

According to the actor, the negligent attitude of individual team members to their immediate duties was the main cause of Hutchins’ death. Arguing his position, he referred to evidence previously released by law enforcement officers.

On August 13, it became known that the actor could become a defendant in a criminal case, which is being investigated by the FBI. The actor’s numerous assurances that he did not pull the trigger or fire a shot turned out to be untrue, according to a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which completed part of the examinations.

Earlier, on March 11, Baldwin filed a lawsuit against the producers of the film Rust, on the set of which the cameraman died. Baldwin insisted that he was not responsible for the woman’s death. He also demanded compensation for all damages caused by the courts. According to the actor, he was only involved in creative matters and was not responsible for the safety of firearms on the set.

The tragic incident occurred on October 21, 2021 during a dress rehearsal for a scene from the western film Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. In the story, Baldwin’s character used an antique revolver. When the actor fired, the film’s cinematographer, Galina Hutchins, was mortally wounded, and director Joel Souza was wounded and hospitalized.

Later, the husband of the deceased filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin, as well as companies involved in the creation of the picture, producers and crew members. According to the statement, the defendants could have prevented the accident if they had not ignored complaints about safety violations.