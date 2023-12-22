The first Baldur's Gate he accomplished 25 years old . Developed by a BioWare then in full form, it was launched on December 21, 1998 in North America, forever changing the landscape of classic electronic role-playing games.

A great legacy

It is certainly worth celebrating the birthday of Baldur's Gate, partly because of the importance of the title, partly because the global success of Baldur's Gate 3 has demonstrated how that formula is still producing effects in the world of video games, finding an answer of the market that many considered unthinkable in 2023… Larian itself.

It also makes us reflect on the fact that Bioware has largely abandoned what it founded and which made it a company renowned throughout the planet, leaving the field open to others who now somehow look down on it, strengthened by 'having challenged and evolved that legacy.

Set on the Sword Coast, a region on the continent of Faerûn, in Baldur's Gate the player plays an orphan who grows up in Candlekeep, a citadel south of the much larger city that gives its name to the game. Forced to flee from Sarevok, he comes into contact with other characters and dangers that he couldn't even imagine existed. In his wanderings, in addition to facing what will prove to be a key character in his life, he will also have to discover the machinations of some of the main factions of Baldur's Gate, connected in some way to his past and to the events that are plaguing the Coast of Spade.

Consider that Baldur's Gate is still very playable today (the hand-drawn 2D graphics have aged very well, unlike what happened to some 3D games of the same era), thanks also to the modernization work carried out by Beamdog with Baldur's Gate : Enhanced Edition. So, if you liked Baldur's Gate 3, why not try the entire series? While you ponder what to do, we take this opportunity to wish this splendid work well again.