Technically, he’s not one of these plantigrades but actually a Wildshaped Druid. That is, a druid capable of shapeshifting. The revelation was through TikTok… and that’s how the studio lost its account, since it ended up being banned.

The point is that this revelation caused Baldur’s Gate III jumped 70 places on the Steam Best Sellers list. It even made it to fourth place a few days earlier.

Specifically, on July 7, 2023 in a live broadcast. Larian had made other revelations about the game, but none of them had boosted sales that much. In the presentation there were equal details of personalization of the genitals of the characters.

Fountain: Larian.

The broadcast with the bear scene Baldur’s Gate III she ended up getting banned shortly after starting. The studio’s publishing director, Michael Douse, made some comments on Twitter.

first commented ‘TikTok canceled our broadcast because it was too artistic and he didn’t understand it’. Larian boss Swen Vincke notes that many people have responded favorably to such a scene, which he found hilarious.

Larian’s head writer, Adam Smith, still talked about this scene in Baldur’s Gate III. What she stated was ‘have you ever considered the joys and pleasures of sexual intercourse with a druid in the wild?’.

Smith then highlighted ‘because in Larian, we have, and ultimately landed on, the side of giving people what they want: a tender, consensual romance with a man temporarily transformed into a grizzly bear’.

Fountain: Larian.

Baldur’s Gate III It will go on sale on August 3 on PC and on September 6 on PS5; the Xbox Series X|S version is still in development.

