Larian Studios Reveals Baldur’s Gate III Early Release, title awaited as the godsend by millions of players. So far there are those who have been patient and lucky enough to have the Early Access experience on the game’s Steam but starting next August 3 on PC and from September 6 on PlayStation 5 the wait will be over.

Although the announcement sees the PC as the protagonist with an early date and PlayStation with a small postponement of a week compared to what was communicated, we can tell you that everything has been done with the aim of developing the product with respect for the players.

Our studio has always been committed to publishing on as many platforms as possible, subject to availability. We also aimed at ensure the highest quality on all the platforms we have been out on. We have reached the 60fps on Playstation 5, a remarkable feature considering the scope and depth that Baldur’s Gate III seeks to achieve. Includes approx 170 hours of footage, more than double the duration of the entire saga of game of ThronesAnd more than three times the dialogue of all three Lord of the Rings books combined.

He has declared Michael Douse, editorial director of Lirian Studios, continuing with:

It is a large, expansive game that brings D&D to life through a split-screen cooperative multiplayer system and a reach 4 times bigger of our previous title, Divinity: Original Sin 2

Regarding the reason for the early release for PC, the statements were:

We knew we had to achieve a technical level to match our design ambitions, but procrastinating the PC version, which we thought was readyit seemed like a bad move to us, especially in such a busy launch period.

The game contains more than 2 million wordsan amount that far exceeds everything The Lord of the Rings (summing up the whole trilogy), 7 playable characters on day one, each with their own personal story, desires and goals. A mammoth protagonist creation system, with an obsessive attention to customization.

You could spend hours and hours just selecting one of them 11 classes available and well 31 different sub-races as well as different body types. Also there are 12 classes and 46 sub-classesbeyond 600 possible spells and actions in the game. Keep in mind that Divinity: Original Sin 2 it had 225 possible spells and actions, as well as “only” 10 possible classes.

The CEO, Swen Vincke ends with:

Our intention was to create a game that rewarded creativity of players and truly brought D&D to life in a cinematic way, with the breadth and depth that RPGs can provide. Baldur’s Gate III has become an extraordinary title, which never ceases to surprise. I am very proud of the team. We could never have achieved this without the help of our Early Access community, but it’s mind-boggling to think that all they’ve seen is less than a quarter of what the game has to offer. I can’t wait to hear the opinions of the players upon release of the full game. It’s time to gather your company.

Next July 7, on the occasion of the live event Panel From Hell: Release Showcase, we will be able to test the full extent of the game.