The return of the classics never hurts and this time it is present Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance out now on Xbox. The relaunch of this action RPG has an improved version for Xbox One X, although you can also play it for backward compatibility in your Xbox Series X | S and enjoy the 4K graphics offered by this version developed by Black isle studios and distributed by Interplay Entertainment.

On Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance We will once again embark on an epic adventure full of action and quite complex puzzles, where intrigue will be present and the only thing that can separate us from absolute evil will be our mastery with the weapons and spells that we must learn.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

We will be able to choose between three of our heroes, who will have different powers and characteristics that will help us to make our way through more than 45 levels that will be loaded with action, there we will face jelly cubes, frosty giants, dragons and many creatures that will put test our skills in this game that uses the rules of the third edition of Dungeons & Dragons.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance He once again offers us the opportunity to play it alone or in local cooperation with another friend, with the addition that now we can enjoy this experience at 60 FPS. We will use weapons that will range from the classic long sword to the high quality adamantine sword and armor such as helmets, gloves and boots that will help us when we defeat all the creatures in this action game.

You can find the relaunch of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance on the Microsoft Store At a price of € 29.99. This classic has had a second chance. Will you let it slip away?