Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance finally launches on Nintendo Switch on 20th May, Black Isle has announced.

The re-release of the 20-year-old console action role-playing game was scheduled to hit the eShop on 7th May alongside PlayStation and Xbox, but suffered a delay at the last minute.

Black Isle subsequently tweeted to apologize for the situation.

“Due to an unforeseen issue on the Nintendo Switch store, we’re going to have to delay the launch for a few days to fix it,” Black Isle said at the time.

“We’re incredibly sorry about this and we’re working hard to remedy this as quickly as possible.

“Thanks for your patience!”

Now, Black Isle has sorted out the issue, and committed to a 20th May release date on the eShop.

“Well … this has been rough, huh?” the studio said in a tweet.

“Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance WILL release on Nintendo e-Shop on the 20th!

“We know you have been upset about the delay. So have we. It’s been an unfortunate set of circumstances out of our control.

“But the wait is nearly over!”

Last week, Black Isle said a Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 re-release is “on the table”, and a PC port of first game is coming later this year.