A PC port of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is coming later this year, Black Isle Studios has confirmed.

The cult classic console RPG re-released last week on PlayStation and Xbox consoles (the Nintendo Switch version is still MIA). The console launch trailer is below:

“The PC port of BG: DA is in the works and coming later this year,” Black Isle tweeted.

“We’re also hoping to ensure it has online co-op using Steam’s remote play.”

In another tweet, Black Isle said a re-release of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is “on the table”.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 came out in 2004 for PlayStation 2 and Xbox, three years after the first game launched in 2001.

Former Eurogamer reporter intern (and current Rock, Paper Shotgun news writer) Imogen Beckhelling penned a wonderful piece on Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 for us back in 2019: “My nan taught me how to play Baldur’s Gate.” It’s a lovely look back at the game that’s well worth a read.