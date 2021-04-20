Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate 2 and Icewind Dale Enhanced Editions all just got a significant update.

Patch 2.6 for the enhanced editions of the classic role-playing games makes a number of important changes, including an upgrade to 64-bit that improves system compatibility with modern machines. 32-bit operating systems are no longer supported.

Meanwhile, there are seven new character voice sets (including two from the legendary Mark Meer reprising his roles as Alveus Malcanter and Baeloth Barrityl), which you can use for your hero, 11 new character portraits, and hundreds of bug fixes.

There’s a lot more to the update, which you can check out over at the patch notes on Steam.

Whenever I write about these D&D classics, I’m reminded of this wonderful article by Graeme Mason on the making of Baldur’s Gate. It’s well worth a read if you want to know how BioWare revolutionized the RPG over 20 years ago.

Divinity Original Sin developer Larian is of course currently building Baldur’s Gate 3, which looks promising indeed.