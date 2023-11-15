Xbox Series X/S owners eager for a Baldur’s Gate 3 release date announcement will have a little longer to wait; developer Larian Studios has confirmed it’ll be sharing the news during this year’s Geoff-Keighley-hosted The Game Awards on 8th December.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s journey to Xbox has, of course, been a bit of a bumpy one; Larian confirmed the acclaimed RPG would be coming Microsoft’s platform back February, amid fan fears the game was a PlayStation console exclusive, but noted it had “run into some technical issues – particularly with split-screen co-op.”

The developer’s struggles implementing split-screen co-op on Xbox Series S have continued as the year has gone on, meaning Baldur’s Gate 3 hit PC and PlayStation 5 in August with still no word of an Xbox release date. Eventually, though, after hashing things out with Xbox boss Phil Spencer, Larian confirmed a “solution” had been found: it would be dropping split-screen co-op for Series S until a later date to ensure the RPG hit Xbox before the end of the year.

Some top Baldur’s Gate 3 tips from Eurogamer’s video team.

With 2023 rapidly running out, however, some Xbox players had started to wonder if Larian would meet its own release target, but worry not! The developer has now confirmed Baldur’s Gate 3 is still “on track” for a December launch, and that the wait for a release date announcement will end during this year’s The Game Awards, which start at 12:30am GMT on Wednesday, 8th December in the UK. So you’ll be wanting to point your face there (or indeed here the next day, if you’d rather get some sleep) to learn more.

Today’s announcement of an Xbox release date announcement follows the news Baldur’s Gate 3 has been nominated across eight categories in this year’s The Game Awards, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, and Best Narrative. It faces stiff competition from Remedy’s Alan Wake 2.

Baldur’s Gate 3 also recently enjoyed a bit of a winning streak at this year’s Golden Joystick Awards, taking home a total of seven gongs – for Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, Best Game Community, PC Game of the Year, Ultimate Game of the Year , Studio of the Year (for Larian), and Best Supporting Performer for Neil Newbon’s unforgettable turn as Astarion.