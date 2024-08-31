Baldur’s Gate 3’s New Endings Update Has a Release Dateor at least a more specific launch date: according to Swen Vincke at PAX West, Patch 7 will be available sometime next week.
“Patch 7 is coming next week,” Vincke said on stage at the event, assuring that the team will pay close attention to the modding scene, which has been of great help, and revealing that they want to introduce cross-platform mod support.
This feature will officially arrive on PC firstsince on consoles several approval steps will be necessary in order to quickly intercept any problems and resolve them before starting this process.
A very important update
As anticipated, patch 7 will introduce new endings to Baldur’s Gate 3 and a truly terrible one has been shown by Larian Studios, which means that the game will not stop making people talk about it not even after all this time, in fact we will probably witness a revival of its popularity.
As seen in the clip, Larian Studios did not provide a specific date for the new update’s debut, but considering what happened with patches 5 and 6 we imagine we’ll have to wait until the end of next week.
#Baldurs #Gate #Endings #Update #Coming #Larian #Announces
Leave a Reply