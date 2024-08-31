Baldur’s Gate 3’s New Endings Update Has a Release Dateor at least a more specific launch date: according to Swen Vincke at PAX West, Patch 7 will be available sometime next week.

“Patch 7 is coming next week,” Vincke said on stage at the event, assuring that the team will pay close attention to the modding scene, which has been of great help, and revealing that they want to introduce cross-platform mod support.

This feature will officially arrive on PC firstsince on consoles several approval steps will be necessary in order to quickly intercept any problems and resolve them before starting this process.