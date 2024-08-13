An example is the style of Lae’zel’s combat of which we now discover more details thanks to an in-depth video published by Larian.

Baldurs Gate 3 It is a very high quality game, in many ways. The quality of the writing, the plot, the characters and the design is often celebrated, but the level of care put into the combat animations .

Lae’zel’s moves in Baldur’s Gate 3

In this video we get to see some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage that allows us to understand how some of Baldur’s Gate 3’s animations were made, specifically those of the green-skinned warrior. In the video we can see Mustapha El Bachiri, a master of choreography and mocap.

In addition to the pure moves, which are beautiful to watch, what the video allows us to understand is that Mustapha El Bachiri has really invested a lot of time in study of a fighting art for Lae’zel. Precisely, it was inspired by the cultural background of oriental samurai martial arts.

Indeed, Mustapha says that an ancient master had a dream in which he was fighting a particularly tough opponent whom he could not defeat, but in his dream he imagined “a finishing move” that would help him win. The move involved evading his opponent by disguising the placement of his blade, resting it back on his inside arm and behind his body, thus helping to conceal his intent and the timing of his attack until the last second. This same move can be seen in Baldur’s Gate 3, with Lae’zel resting her great blades against her elbow in the same manner when idle, as well as disguising the placement of the blade behind her body when preparing to strike.

Did you know that Baldur’s Gate 4 was actually already in development and playable, but Larian Studios preferred not to continue?