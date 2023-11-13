Larian Studios has made it clear that the version Xbox Series Of Baldur’s Gate 3 will have one soon release datethat is, it will be announced this week, together with the physical edition of the game, presumably for PS5.
The information was given on the sidelines of the announcement of the nominations of the The Game Awards 2023, where Baldur’s Gate 3 is in the running in eight categories, including Game of the Year. At the end of the announcement post on X, we find it written:
“Xbox fans and physical media fans, keep an eye here for a formal announcement. It’s going to be a busy week. 👀”
Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox
In this case, the release of the Xbox edition of the game would be definitively confirmed by the end of 2023, even though there is a month and a half left until the end of the year. Furthermore, fans of physical editions will certainly have something to put under the tree, even if the world of video games is now moving towards almost complete digitalisation.
Just recently, Larian explained that he worked wonders with the Xbox Series S version of Baldur’s Gate 3, fixing all the issues he found to bring the game to us.
Already available for PC and PS5, Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most acclaimed games of the year, so much so that many are betting it will outperform all its competitors during the TGA 2023 awards ceremony. We’ll see.
