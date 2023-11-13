Larian Studios has made it clear that the version Xbox Series Of Baldur’s Gate 3 will have one soon release datethat is, it will be announced this week, together with the physical edition of the game, presumably for PS5.

The information was given on the sidelines of the announcement of the nominations of the The Game Awards 2023, where Baldur’s Gate 3 is in the running in eight categories, including Game of the Year. At the end of the announcement post on X, we find it written:

“Xbox fans and physical media fans, keep an eye here for a formal announcement. It’s going to be a busy week. 👀”