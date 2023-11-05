













But it also says something else and that is that this will pass. ‘if testing progresses as planned’. Likewise, it highlights that this date is ‘the one that Larian [Studios] has been targeted for the Xbox version of the game at this time’. So it can still change.

How trustworthy is this person? It seems that eXtas1s has a good record when it comes to predicting game release dates before official announcements. And it could well be the case Baldur’s Gate 3.

This fan previously shared when it would be available Forza Motorsport before Xbox confirmed it.

But as always, it is necessary to take this information with due skepticism, since it is not official.

Fountain: Larian Studios.

Baldur’s Gate 3 It originally went on sale on PC on August 3, 2023. Later, on September 6, it was the turn of the PlayStation 5 version, and a few days later, on the 22nd of the aforementioned month, it came out on Mac OS .

In August, confirmation came that it would arrive on Xbox Series X|S. However, what delayed its release further is that there will be some differences with respect to the version that will be released in the X and S models.

The differences have to do with the fact that the Xbox Series S has lower specifications than Baldur’s Gate 3 will have the same in all its adaptations.

Fountain: Larian Studios.

That will increase your sales substantially. The game has already exceeded 2.5 million copies sold and these figures only correspond to PC and early access. Those corresponding to PlayStation 5 have yet to be revealed, which are quite a few.

