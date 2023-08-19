Baldur’s Gate 3 is certainly one of the most important games of the year, which is making big numbers on PC. Many owners of Steam Decks but they are angry with the Valve’s verification system which indicates the game as perfectly compatible with the hybrid between a portable console and a PC (it has the classic green check), when in reality it doesn’t seem to be completely.

Baldur’s Gate 3 issues with Steam Deck

Basically, users would be complaining about the bad performance of the game on Steam Deck, not so much in the first part of the game, but in the advanced ones. Memes have also begun to flock to social networks, such as the one in which it is underlined how the game is not very fluid and blurry despite the tweaks to the settings https://www.reddit.com/r/SteamDeck/comments/15spjpj/i_cant_be_the_only_one_losing_faith_in_this_system/? utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=ioscss&utm_content=1&utm_term=1.

From the comments on the same post we learn that while the first act runs very well, the others fail to deliver performance decent due to the presence of larger and more complex environments, such as the Moonrise Towers or the city of Baldur’s Gate itself.

For example, one user explained: “At first it was very good, but halfway through the second act and for what I’ve played of the third act, the performance they went to hell.” Another user reinforced the concept: “Supported for act 1, literally unplayable in the third act.” The whole thing aims to underline how the game does not deserve the checked check given to him by Valve and that the tests were probably only done on the first act, the one in which it goes best. In fact, verified games should guarantee certain performances throughout the game.

It must also be said that other comments define the game as playable on Steam Deck, obviously in the face of various sacrifices, but in turn criticize Valve’s verification system, which in this case can be misleading. However, it is recommended to use AMD’s Proton Experimental and FSR to improve performance.