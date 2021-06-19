Baldur’s Gate 3 will skip 2021, Larian has confirmed.

In a video interview with Gamespot, below, Larian boss Swen Vincke said the developer is currently “aiming” for a 2022 launch.

The role-playing game based on the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop launched in early access form in October 2020, and last saw an update in February.

“It’s taking a bit longer than expected,” Vincke said.

The long-term goal for the game is a 2022 release, but even this isn’t guaranteed.

“We’re really trying to get the game done by next year,” Vincke said.

“It’s not going to release this year for sure. But we’re working very hard on getting everything in there. It’s a very big game and it deserves to have development time.

“We would be happy if we can manage to release it next year.

“We’re aiming for it. That’s no guarantee, but we’re definitely aiming for it.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 development suffered what Vincke described as “a big setback” due to the impact of the pandemic, which particularly affected motion capture and voice acting.

The hope is Larian is able to get back up to normal development speed as the pandemic eases, Vincke explained.

Areas of the game Larian is working on include the onboarding (how players get to grips with how Baldur’s Gate 3 works), and combat.

The next update for the game is right around the corner, Vincke confirmed. This update is focused on feedback, so expect more changes to existing features than new content.