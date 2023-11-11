THE Golden Joystick Awards are among the most prestigious awards awarded by the gaming industry and this year Baldur’s Gate 3 he did a great job, to the point of creating a nice little scene: Swen Vincke, the CEO of the development studio Larian Studios, couldn’t carry them. We imagine that many game developers wish they could have the same problem one day. Be that as it may, the photo taken of him by director of publishing Michael Douse is already iconic.