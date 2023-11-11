THE Golden Joystick Awards are among the most prestigious awards awarded by the gaming industry and this year Baldur’s Gate 3 he did a great job, to the point of creating a nice little scene: Swen Vincke, the CEO of the development studio Larian Studios, couldn’t carry them. We imagine that many game developers wish they could have the same problem one day. Be that as it may, the photo taken of him by director of publishing Michael Douse is already iconic.
Give this man a hand
Incidentally, Baldur’s Gate 3 won the following awards:
- Best Storytelling
- Best Visual Design
- Best Game Community
- PC Game of the Year
- Ultimate Game of the Year
In addition to these awards, Larian won the one for studio of the year, which makes a grand total of six awards, the ones visible in the photo.
We must add the award received by actor Neal Newbon for Best Supporting Performer. He interpreted Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3, for those wondering.
The only other game that won more than one award this year was Final Fantasy 16, which took home Best Audio and Best Lead Performer, thanks to actor Ben Starr’s performance as Clive Rosfield. The complete list of award winners is however longer, as already reported.
