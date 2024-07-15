Vincke explained that the number of awards received has become “a real problem” because Larian had to rotate team members to collect them.

Larian Studios had to withdraw so many awards for Baldur’s Gate 3 that it slowed down development we imagine both that of the patches, and that of new games (not yet announced). The strange backstory was revealed by the head of the software house, Swen Vincke, in an interview with Edge magazine.

Problems that many would like to have

“It affected development. There are a lot of them,” Vincke said. “It was a real problem.” After all, Baldur’s Gate 3 It was one of the biggest hits of 2023. As a result, it has been awarded Game of the Year by many, including the New York Video Game Critics Circle, The Game Awards, the Gayming Awards, the Game Developers Choice Awards, and many more.

“It’s surprisingly emotionally taxing,” Vincke explained, while he’s absolutely grateful for the awards, as “it’s great to have those moments where you’re celebrated” and Larian “really appreciates them,” but sending key team members to so many ceremonies. has fragmented the development.

“It would be nice if everyone could agree to do them all at once,” he explained, knowing full well that that’s not possible. All that attention has also made it impossible to close Baldur’s Gate 3, which seems to have received more updates than initially planned.

What more can I say? I wonder how many other studios would like to have the same problems as Larian with Baldur’s Gate 3, which also deserved every award. We’ll see if it will repeat with the next game.